MIL Corporation is a Top WorkPlace!

The MIL Corporation (MIL)

Founded: 1980

Sector: Government contractor

Headquarters: Md.

Local Employees: 511

Total employees: 675

Locations in D.C. area: 5

http://milcorp.com

MIL Corp. is a family-run government engineering and IT contractor that prides itself on attracting people from all walks of life. There are techies and coders who love writing software, there are "wrench-turning" engineers who work directly on the Navy's advanced hardware, and there are suit-wearing professionals who like to oversee the company's financial direction. "That's one of the things that attracts people to MIL ... it's that anybody can fit in here," chief operating officer Marisa Daley said. About 90 percent of the firm's 675 employees work at a client site, and the rest are spread across five offices in the D.C. area. Daley keeps in touch with all these people by meeting them where they work, maintaining a sense of connectedness with a dispersed group of people. Daley's father, Butch Long, founded the company in 1980, and its annual revenue is now $118 million. Daley, who joined the firm from PriceWaterhouseCoopers, says she wants to get the company to $200 million.