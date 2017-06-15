MIL Corporation Information Technology Services Jobs
MIL provides systems administration, service desk solutions, cloud computing, and applications development. Our IT services also include infrastructure, applications development, and help desk support. Holding a CMMI level 3 appraisal, our processes keep systems running efficiently and effectively.
Found 33 jobs in this campaign
Systems Administrator - 1445
The MIL Corporation seeks a Systems Administrator to support a Federal Government client at our Patuxent River, MD location. The Systems Admi
Systems Administrator - 1444
The MIL Corporation seeks a Systems Administrator to support a Federal Government client at our Patuxent River, MD location. Responsibilities
Help Desk Specialist - 1443
The MIL Corporation seeks a Help Desk Specialist to support a Federal Government client at our Washington, DC location. The Help Desk Special
Software Developer C++ - 1442
The MIL Corporation seeks a Software Developer with C++ experience to support a Federal Government client at our Patuxent River, MD location.
Information System Security Engineer - 1441
The MIL Corporation sees an Information System Security Engineer to support a Federal Government client at our St. Inigoes, MD location. The
Information Systems Security Officer - 1439
The MIL Corporation seeks an experienced Information Systems Security Officer (ISSO) to assist with the Security Authorization and Accreditat
Systems Administrator - 1437
The MIL Corporation seeks a Systems Administrator to support a Federal Government client at our Patuxent River, MD location. Responsibilities
JMETC System Administrator - 1436
he MIL Corporation seeks a System Administrator to support a Federal Government client at our Patuxent River, Maryland location. The System A
Service Desk Technician - 1429
The MIL Corporation seeks a Service Desk Technician to support a Federal Government client at one of our Washington, DC locations. The Servic
AV/VTC Control System Programmer - 1431
The MIL Corporation seeks an AMX/Harmon and Crestron certified AV/VTC Control System Programmer to support a Federal Government client at our
Systems Administrator - 1428
The MIL Corporation seeks a Systems Administrator to support a Federal Government client at our Patuxent River, MD location. Responsibilities
AV/VTC Programmer - 1426
The MIL Corporation seeks an AV/VTC Programmer to support a Federal Government client at our Lexington Park, MD location. The AV/VTC Programm
Compensation Systems Analyst - 1425
The MIL Corporation seeks a Compensation Systems Analyst to support a Federal Government client at our Charleston, SC location. As a member o
Systems Analyst-SharePoint Developer - 1424
The MIL Corporation seeks a Systems Analyst to support a Federal Government client at our Patuxent River, MD 20670 location. The Systems Anal
Quality Assurance Analyst - 1419
The MIL Corporation seeks a Quality Assurance Analyst to support a Federal Government client at our Charleston, SC location. As a member of t
Applications Support / Systems Analyst - 1411
The MIL Corporation seeks an Applications Support / Systems Analyst to support a Federal Government client at our Patuxent River, MD location
Sr. IV&V Momentum Tester - 1160
The MIL Corporation seeks a Sr. IV&V Momentum Tester to support a Federal Government client at our Arlington, VA location. As a member of the
Oracle and/or SQL DBA - 881
The MIL Corporation seeks an Oracle and/or SQL Database Administrator to support a Federal Government client at our Arlington, VA location. T
Information Technology Security Engineer - 1392
The MIL Corporation seeks an Information Technology Security Engineer to support a Federal Government client at our St. Inigoes, MD location.
Momentum Tester - 1388
The MIL Corporation seeks a Momentum Tester to support a Federal Government client at our Arlington, VA location. As a member of the Systems