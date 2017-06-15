Security Guard and Public Safety Security jobs in Washington D.C.

Broaden your search

Refine your search

Function

Location

Industry

Career Level

Salary Range

Hours

Employer Type

Are You A Jobseeker?

Register/login today to:

  • View saved jobs
  • View applications
  • Upload your resume
Login or Register today
Sign up for job alerts

Found 1 job

  • Protective Service Officer

    • Washington D.C.
    • Up to $77,000 per year + Benefits
    • Paragon Systems Inc

    Paragon Systems is currently hiring for Protective Service Officers to support our contract in the Department of Justice. Apply today!

    View details

Subscribe