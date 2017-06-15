Security Guard and Public Safety Government Contractor jobs in Washington D.C.
Broaden your search
- Security Guard and Public Safety, Washington D.C. 4
- Security Guard and Public Safety, Government Contractor, United States 2
Refine your search
Function
-
Security Guard and Public Safety
Remove selection
Location
-
Washington D.C.
Remove selection
Industry
-
Government Contractor
Remove selection
Career Level
Hours
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 2 jobs
-
Systems Administrator
Raytheon is supporting a U.S. Government customer on a large mission critical development and sustainment program to design
Top job
-
Healthcare Access and Value Policy Associate
The policy associate will lead tasks related to IMPAQ Health’s work with the CMS, including projects at CCIIO, CCSQ, and/or the Center for Medicaid.
Top job
-
Department of State Armed Uniform Protection Officer
DOS – ARMED UNIFORMED PROTECTION OFFICER (UPO) The Uniformed Protection Officer is responsible for, but not limited to; special events, emergencies...
-
Protective Service Officer
Paragon Systems is currently hiring for Protective Service Officers to support our contract in the Department of Justice. Apply today!