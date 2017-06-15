Security Guard and Public Safety jobs in Washington D.C.
Found 4 jobs
Department of State Armed Uniform Protection Officer
DOS – ARMED UNIFORMED PROTECTION OFFICER (UPO) The Uniformed Protection Officer is responsible for, but not limited to; special events, emergencies...
Protective Service Officer
Paragon Systems is currently hiring for Protective Service Officers to support our contract in the Department of Justice. Apply today!
Part-Time Special Police Officer
Sidwell Friends School is seeking part-time / weekend Special Police Officers. Applicants must have a current SPO license, have the ability to pass...
Security Guard, Department of Public Safety - Georgetown University Law Center
Part-time: 24 hours per week The Security Guard, a visible member of Georgetown Law's Department of Public Safety (DPS), is committed to the preserva