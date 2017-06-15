School and Teaching Nonprofit jobs in Washington D.C.

  • Associate Director, Corporate Relations

    • Washington D.C.
    • Starting Salary range is $60 to $90k plus excellent fringe benefits package
    • Council of Graduate Schools (CGS)

    Council of Graduate Schools (CGS)   Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations Position Summary: The Council of Graduate Schools...

  • Deputy Senior Director, Finance

    • Washington D.C.
    • The Optical Society

    The Optical Society (OSA) is recruiting for a Deputy Senior Director, Finance. The Deputy Senior Director (DSD), Finance is responsible for the ove...

  • Family Teaching Couple / Houseparents

    • Washington D.C.
    • Competitive Salary, Corporate Housing, Excellent Benefits Package, Company Vehicle and much more
    • Boys Town

    Family Teaching Couples (House Parents) provide at risk youth the potential to become productive members of society through family style living.

  • Immigrant Educator

    • Washington, DC
    • Discipleship Year Program

    Intern in DC through The Discipleship Year Program at Briya Public Charter School. Briya (www.briya.org) serves the Low-Income Immigrant Community,...

