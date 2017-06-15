School and Teaching Education jobs in Washington D.C.
Found 21 jobs
-
Teaching Assistant - Montessori
Private, Montessori school in Maryland is seeking dedicated, caring individuals to join their staff. Full-time, year-round positions (includes sum...
Top job
-
Associate Director, Corporate Relations
Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations Position Summary: The Council of Graduate Schools...
Top job
-
Distinguished Scholar in Residence, American University
American University’s School of Public Affairs is seeking applications for a Distinguished Scholar-in-Residence.
-
STUDENT LIFE COUNSELORS
The SEED Foundation (www.seedfoundation.com) was created in 1997 to establish college-preparatory urban boarding schools
-
SPEECH/LANGUAGE THERAPIST
The SEED Foundation was created in 1997 to establish college-preparatory urban boarding schools
-
STUDENT LIFE ASSISTANTS
The SEED Foundation (www.seedfoundation.com) was created in 1997 to establish college-preparatory urban boarding schools
-
MIDDLE SCHOOL TECHNOLOGY TEACHER
The SEED Foundation was created in 1997 to establish college-preparatory urban boarding schools..
-
MIDDLE SCHOOL HISTORY TEACHER
The SEED Foundation was created in 1997 to establish college-preparatory urban boarding schools
-
Speech-Language Pathologist
Provides assessments, develop and implement IEP goals and objectives using an integrated services model. Utilize various forms of data collection, ...
-
Special Education Teacher
School Hours of Operation - 7:50 AM to 3:40 PM - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 7:50 AM to 4:30 P
-
Classroom Paraprofessional
Provide positive support to students throughout the school day and maintain a safe environment. Support classroom teacher with school activities
-
Instructional Designer
Job Summary/Company: Are you a passionate experienced Instructional Designer? Are you seeking a rewarding position where you can contribute to the ...
-
Lead Teacher (SY18-19)
Two Rivers Public Charter School is looking for dynamic, dedicated, flexible lead teachers to become part of a vibrant educational community.
-
Economics/Finance, Undergraduate School - Adjunct Faculty
.Adjunct FacultyEconomics/FinanceUMUC StatesideThe Undergraduate SchoolLocations: Largo, MD; Washington, DCUniversity of Maryland University Colleg...
-
Human Resource Management, Undergraduate School - Adjunct Faculty
.Adjunct FacultyHuman Resource ManagementThe Undergraduate SchoolLocation: Washington, DC areaUniversity Maryland University College (UMUC) seeks a...
-
Assistant Dean for Assessment and Student Support - McDonough School of Business
Located at the intersection of business, government, and international relations, Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business (MSB) develops
-
Offensive Coordinator Football/Assistant Coach - Hoya Athletics
The Offensive Coordinator Football/Assistant Coach recruits, retains, supervises, and coaches NCAA Division I student-athletes, under the guidelines
-
Assistant Football Coach - Hoya Athletics
The Assistant Coach recruits, retains, supervises, and coaches NCAA Division I student-athletes, under the guidelines of Georgetown, the Patriot Leag
-
Assistant Coach, Women's Volleyball - Hoya Athletics
The Assistant Coach for Women's Volleyball recruits, retains, supervises, and coaches NCAA Division I volleyball student-athletes, under the guidelin
-
Senior Assistant Dean for Planning and Strategic Initiatives
We seek applications from candidates with at least a Master's degree in the Humanities, Social Sciences, or Business (PhD will be a plus) with signif
-
Special Assistant to the Dean of Students - Georgetown University Law Center
Georgetown Law's Office of the Dean of Students (ODOS) is responsible for overseeing student life at Georgetown Law, including management of the scho