School and Teaching jobs in Washington D.C.

Found 30 jobs
-
Deputy to the Principal Deputy Under Secretary for Health
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You...
New
-
PROFESSOR OF PRACTICE (GOVERNMENT FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - 15 to 20 percent RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Background or...
New
-
Foreign Langauge Teacher Chinese
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Supervisory Veterans Service Representative (Assistant Coach)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Distinguished Scholar in Residence, American University
American University’s School of Public Affairs is seeking applications for a Distinguished Scholar-in-Residence.
-
STUDENT LIFE COUNSELORS
The SEED Foundation (www.seedfoundation.com) was created in 1997 to establish college-preparatory urban boarding schools
-
SPEECH/LANGUAGE THERAPIST
The SEED Foundation was created in 1997 to establish college-preparatory urban boarding schools
-
STUDENT LIFE ASSISTANTS
The SEED Foundation (www.seedfoundation.com) was created in 1997 to establish college-preparatory urban boarding schools
-
MIDDLE SCHOOL TECHNOLOGY TEACHER
The SEED Foundation was created in 1997 to establish college-preparatory urban boarding schools..
-
MIDDLE SCHOOL HISTORY TEACHER
The SEED Foundation was created in 1997 to establish college-preparatory urban boarding schools
-
Senior Principal Product Marketing Manager, Aero
Join an innovative team that is responsible for transforming the customer experience by creating and bringing to market new products and services b...
-
Principal Software Engineer
Join an innovative team that is responsible for transforming the customer experience by creating and bringing to market new products and services b...
-
Speech-Language Pathologist
Provides assessments, develop and implement IEP goals and objectives using an integrated services model. Utilize various forms of data collection, ...
-
Special Education Teacher
School Hours of Operation - 7:50 AM to 3:40 PM - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 7:50 AM to 4:30 P
-
Classroom Paraprofessional
Provide positive support to students throughout the school day and maintain a safe environment. Support classroom teacher with school activities
-
Instructional Designer
Job Summary/Company: Are you a passionate experienced Instructional Designer? Are you seeking a rewarding position where you can contribute to the ...
-
Family Teaching Couple / Houseparents
Family Teaching Couples (House Parents) provide at risk youth the potential to become productive members of society through family style living.
-
Lead Teacher (SY18-19)
Two Rivers Public Charter School is looking for dynamic, dedicated, flexible lead teachers to become part of a vibrant educational community.
-
Economics/Finance, Undergraduate School - Adjunct Faculty
.Adjunct FacultyEconomics/FinanceUMUC StatesideThe Undergraduate SchoolLocations: Largo, MD; Washington, DCUniversity of Maryland University Colleg...