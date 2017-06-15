Program Manager Education jobs in Washington D.C.
Found 7 jobs
-
Associate Director, Corporate Relations
Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations Position Summary: The Council of Graduate Schools...
Top job
-
Teaching Assistant - Montessori
Private, Montessori school in Maryland is seeking dedicated, caring individuals to join their staff. Full-time, year-round positions (includes sum...
Top job
-
Program Analyst
Job Summary/Company: Are you dedicated to education on an international scale? Do you have excellent interpersonal and communication skills? If so,...
-
Program Manager, Health Sciences Strategic Initiatives
The Health Sciences Division of the School of Medicine and Health Sciences is recruiting a Program Manager to support academic business developmen...
-
Program Coordinator - Georgetown University Woman Center
Created in 1990, the mission of Georgetown University Women's Center (GUWC) is to support, educate and empower women of all cultures, races, sexual o
-
Program Coordinator, Continuing Legal Education Administration - Georgetown University Law Center
Georgetown Law Continuing Legal Education (CLE) has an established tradition with more than 30 years of experience providing the legal community high
-
Program Coordinator, Medical Programs - School of Continuing Studies
Georgetown University's School of Continuing Studies (SCS) offers graduate programs in professional and liberal studies, more than 30 professional ce
-
Program Coordinator, Department of History - Georgetown College
Georgetown University's Department of History is a collegial community of undergraduate majors, graduate students, alumni, and more than 40 full-time
-
Program Coordinator, Department of Advanced Nursing Practice - Georgetown University School of Nurs
Georgetown University School of Nursing & Health Studies (NHS) is a dynamic academic organization dedicated to its mission, which reads, "Advancing t