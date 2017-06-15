Paralegal and Legal Secretary Law jobs in Washington D.C.
Broaden your search
- Paralegal and Legal Secretary, Washington D.C. 16
- Paralegal and Legal Secretary, Law, United States 19
Refine your search
Function
-
Paralegal and Legal Secretary
Remove selection
Location
-
Washington D.C.
Remove selection
Industry
-
Law
Remove selection
Career Level
Salary Range
Hours
- Full Time 14
Job Title
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 14 jobs
-
Law Firm IP Docket Clerk or Specialist
At Harrity we look for the best of the best for every position. If you love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a positive attitude, h...
Top job
-
Law Firm Assistant
At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...
Top job
-
Law Firm New Applications Specialist
At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...
Top job
-
eDiscovery Paralegal
D.C. law firm with exclusive Civil Rights practice seeks an experienced Paralegal who is well-versed in eDiscovery software.
-
Litigation Legal Assistant
D.C. law firm seeks Legal Assistant with 1-3 years of large firm experience to provide support through all phases of Litigation / Corporate work!
-
Litigation Paralegal (IP)
State-of-the-art IP firm in Washington, D.C. seeks experienced Litigation Paralegal to join their highly specialized IP practice!
-
Legal Secretary/EA - Litigation
LEGAL SECRETARY: Global firm with an office in DC, is seeking an experienced legal secretary. Qualified candidate will support a partner in a very...
-
Legal Administrative Assistant to Named Partner
Mid-size D.C. law firm with a prestigious Trial and Appellate Litigation practice seeks Legal Administrative Assistant to support named partner.
-
Litigation Legal Secretary
Are you looking to become an integral part of a litigation practice? If so, our client, an international litigation law firm, is seeking an entry lev
-
Real Estate Paralegal
Are you a high-performing and detail oriented Paralegal with commercial real estate experience? If so, our client, a prestigious law firm, is seeking
-
Labor & Employment Paralegal
Prestigious law firm in Potomac, MD is seeking a senior level Labor & Employment Paralegal. Ideal candidate will have: 5+ years of experience in comm
-
Trademark Paralegal
Global law firm is seeking a trademark Paralegal to support four Partners and three Associates. Ideal candidate will have: Minimum of 7 years Tradema
-
Legal Secretary - Healthcare Practice
Prestigious law firm in Washington, DC is seeking an experienced Legal Secretary to support several attorneys in their healthcare practice group. Dut
-
International Trade Paralegal
Prestigious law firm in Washington, DC is seeking an International Trade Paralegal to manage cases and documents, cite-check and file court documents
-
Practice Support Assistant
The Ford Agency is recruiting for a Practice Support Assistant to join a well-known international law firm in DC.
-
Legal Secretary
The Ford Agency is seeking a professional Legal Secretary to join a boutique law firm that handles both private and public sector clients.
-
Legal Secretary
Busy Litigation practice is looking for a Legal Secretary to provide executive support to 4 Attorneys. Duties include: - Responsible for scheduling m