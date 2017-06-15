Other Nonprofit jobs in Washington D.C.
Deputy Senior Director, Finance
The Optical Society (OSA) is recruiting for a Deputy Senior Director, Finance. The Deputy Senior Director (DSD), Finance is responsible for the ove...
Associate Director, Corporate Relations
Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations Position Summary: The Council of Graduate Schools...
V.P of Finance/CFO
The CFO will be responsible for planning, implementing, managing and controlling all financial-related activities of the company.
Development Database Manager
This high responsibility, exempt position managing the team’s donor database reports directly to the Director of Individual Giving.
Education Associate
Seeking a writer, communicator, researcher & tech-savvy content builder with a demonstrable knowledge of the Civil War and/or the American Revolution.
Production Assistant, Washington National Opera (WNO) (TEMPORARY)
The Production Assistant is a member of the production staff team and assists in managing WNO rehearsals and performances.
Research Assistant, Open Source Policy Center
The Open Source Policy Center (OSPC) is making policy analysis more transparent, trustworthy, and collaborative. We contribute to open-source proje...
Federal Relations Specialist
Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports...
Building Maintenance Worker and Painter
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is seeking a Building Maintenance worker to join the Buildings and Facilities Department.
Collections and Exhibitions Administrator
Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens Washington, DC NW From the captivating life of Marjorie Post to the exquisitely maintained mansion and gardens, ...
Academic Programs Manager
The American Enterprise Institute seeks a manager of Academic Programs to support the director of Academic Programs in executing a strategic and re...
Program Associate, Research Competitiveness Program
We have an exciting full-time opportunity for a Program Associate, Research Competitiveness Program (RCP) in our Washington, DC office.
Master Technician, Terrace Theater
The Kennedy Center Production team seeks a technician with a thorough working knowledge in all areas of technical theatrical production.