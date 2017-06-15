Other Law jobs in Washington D.C.

Found 3 jobs

  • Law Firm Assistant

    • Fairfax, Fairfax, Virginia
    • Up to $30,000 per year + paid benefits (see listing for details)
    • Harrity & Harrity , L.L.P.

    At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...

    View details

    Top job

  • Law Firm New Applications Specialist

    • Fairfax, Virginia
    • The salary is up to $32,000 per year plus benefits
    • Harrity & Harrity , L.L.P.

    At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...

    View details

    Top job

  • Law Firm IP Docket Clerk or Specialist

    • Fairfax, Virginia
    • Up to $60,000 per year + paid benefits (based on experience)
    • Harrity & Harrity , L.L.P.

    At Harrity we look for the best of the best for every position. If you love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a positive attitude, h...

    View details

    Top job

  • Development Database Manager

    • Washington D.C.
    • Commensurate w/experience
    • National Women's Law Center

    This high responsibility, exempt position managing the team’s donor database reports directly to the Director of Individual Giving.

    View details

  • SENIOR COUNSEL, EDUCATION

    • Washington D.C.
    • Compensation will be both competitive and commensurate with the successful candidate’s background an
    • National Women's Law Center

    The National Women’s Law Center is seeking a senior counsel to join the Center’s Education & Workplace Justice team, to promote educational opportu...

    View details

  • Business Development & Marketing Coordinator

    • Washington D.C.
    • Williams & Connolly LLP

    Williams & Connolly LLP has an immediate opening for a Business Development & Marketing Coordinator to help support the client development initiati...

    View details

