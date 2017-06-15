Operations / Logistics Nonprofit jobs in Washington D.C.
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
-
Operations / Logistics
Remove selection
Location
-
Washington D.C.
Remove selection
Industry
-
Nonprofit
Remove selection
Career Level
Salary Range
Hours
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 4 jobs
-
Deputy Senior Director, Finance
The Optical Society (OSA) is recruiting for a Deputy Senior Director, Finance. The Deputy Senior Director (DSD), Finance is responsible for the ove...
Top job
-
Federal Relations Specialist
Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports...
Top job
-
Associate Director, Corporate Relations
Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations Position Summary: The Council of Graduate Schools...
Top job
-
Director of Office Systems/Facilities Manager
The incumbent identifies requirements, designs and implements policies and procedures, and oversees the maintenance of all systems.
-
Sr. Web and Events Assistant
The SWEA prepares and assists with compiling, organizing, and sending emails and promotional materials for the Communities Office programs and events.
-
Executive Assistant - Temp-to-Hire
The Ford Agency has an opening for a temp-to-hire Executive Assistant/Project Manager supporting the CEO of a healthcare advocacy non-profit.
-
Master Technician, Terrace Theater
The Kennedy Center Production team seeks a technician with a thorough working knowledge in all areas of technical theatrical production.