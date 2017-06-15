Operations / Logistics Government and Public Services jobs in Washington D.C.
Broaden your search
- Operations / Logistics, Washington D.C. 49
- Operations / Logistics, Government and Public Services, United States 50
Refine your search
Function
-
Operations / Logistics
Remove selection
Location
-
Washington D.C.
Remove selection
Industry
-
Government and Public Services
Remove selection
- Federal 35
Career Level
Salary Range
- $61-80K 1
Hours
- Full Time 35
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 35 jobs
-
Associate Deputy Assistant Secretary for Budget Operations
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
SUPERVISORY INTELLIGENCE SPECIALIST (OPERATIONS)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: 25% or less - You may be expected to travel up to 25% for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes...
New
-
Intelligence Operations Specialist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: 25% or less - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may q...
New
-
Intelligence Operations Specialist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: 25% or less - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may q...
New
-
OPERATIONS RESEARCH ANALYST
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Occasional travel may be required for training and/or meetings. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses rei...
New
-
Logistics Management Specialist (ACQ -EHA-DAWDF)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Mandatory Training Requirements RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Hel...
New
-
Research Manager – Executive Branch Operations Section
KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help The Supervisor leads his/her staff toward meeting the Library’s vision, mission, and goals by acting decisively, leveraging ...
New
-
Recruiting Operations Officer
TRAVEL REQUIRED: 50% or less - Business travel may be required up to 30% of the time. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
OPERATIONS RESEARCH
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Travel requirements will vary. Travel from normal duty station to CONUS and OCONUS may be required and may inc...
New
-
Deputy Chief Information Officer for Operations
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Periodic travel may be required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Hel...
New
-
Intelligence Operations Specialist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Operations Research Analyst
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help All qualification requirements must b...
New
-
OPERATIONS SCHEDULER
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Intelligence Specialist (Operations)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Must be able to travel up to 35% of the time. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQ...
New
-
LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Rel...
New
-
Training Instructor (Cyberspace Operations)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Operations Research Analyst
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Aviation Safety Inspector - Air Carrier Operations
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help US Citizenship is required. Selective...
New
-
Operations Analysis Specialist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Drug Testing: This job has been ident...
New
-
OPERATIONS RESEARCH ANALYST (EHA-ACQ-DAWDF)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - To attend mandatory training classes RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS...
New