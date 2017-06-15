Nurse Healthcare jobs in Washington D.C.
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
-
Nurse
Remove selection
Location
-
Washington D.C.
Remove selection
Industry
-
Healthcare
Remove selection
Career Level
Hours
- Full Time 58
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 58 jobs
-
Federal Relations Specialist
Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports...
Top job
-
Director Cardiopulmonary Services
Director Cardiopulmonary Services
Top job
-
Nurse Care Manager - RN
The Nurse Care Manager is an RN who is provides leadership within the Health Home team and is primarily responsible for coordinating consumer care wi
-
RN Utilization Review - Long Term Contract DC
Looking for 2 Full-Time long term contract RNs to perform Utilization Review for DC residents in on-site nursing homes. The RNs will be doing the fol
-
RN - In Home Assessments Long Term 1 Year Contract
We have 5 Full-Time (Day shift M-F, 8am-5pm) Contract RN positions Location: DC Start: ASAP. Position Details: Perform In Home Assessments for DC res
-
Registered Nurses to work in Maryland Hospitals - PRN
Registered Nurses to work in various hospital units - many shifts to choose from - Registered Nurse w/ 3+ years experience - Current Maryland License
-
Registered Nurses - Home Health Services -PG County MD
RN to provide direct nursing services by assessing individuals care and determining the frequency of nurse monitoring care of the Elderly - Developme
-
Lead CT-Tech
Position Purpose (provide brief summary of scope of the position) Performs computerized tomography (CT) examinations of patients as requested by refe
-
Registered Nurse for an ACT Team
Community Connections, Inc. DC's largest private not-for-profit mental health core service agency, seeks a full time Registered Nurse to join the sta
-
Care Coordinator - Registered Nurse
The Case Manager provides comprehensive assessment, planning, implementation and overall evaluation of individual patient needs. Utilize the nursing
-
MRI Coordinator
Provides guidance and assistance to staff performing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) examinations. Prepares work schedules to meet patient appointme
-
RN - CASE MANAGER IMMEDIATE HIRE!
As Case Manager, assumes responsibility to coordinate patient care for assigned caseload when assigned by Clinical Services Manager. Completes initia
-
RN INTAKE COORDINATOR - IMMEDIATE HIRE!!
Receive all phone calls. Provide information about hospice and hospice services. Obtain pertinent data from caller about patient. Contact physician f
-
Registered Nurse/Behavioral Health
Psychiatric Nurses provides professional psychiatric nursing care to acutely and chronically ill patients; and performs related duties as required. P
-
Registered Nurse-Skilled Nursing Facility
The primary purpose of the job is to function as a professional nurse who manages the delivery of nursing care to an assigned group of residents or a
-
Registered Nurse - ER
ER nurses deliver care in an emergency department where patients arrive with a full spectrum of disease and/or injury. Ability to interview, assess t
-
Registered Nurse-ICU
The ICU Nurse in collaboration with physicians and other healthcare team members coordinates and manages the care of all patients in the ICU. He/she
-
Registered Nurse-Medical Surgical Unit
The Medical/Surgical Nurse, in collaboration with physicians and M/S nursing staff, oversees, coordinates and manage care for all patients on Medical
-
Registered Nurse-Telemetry
The Telemetry Nurse, in collaboration with physicians and other healthcare team members, oversees, coordinates and Manages care for all patients on T
-
Registered Nurse- Dialysis
The Dialysis Nurse in collaboration with physicians and other healthcare team members coordinates and manages the care of all patients in the Dialysi
-
Registered Nurse -OR
Responsible for the delivery of safe, effective, and quality patient-family centered care in the operating room and other areas of perioperative serv
-
Surgical Assistant
The Surgical Assistant is responsible for providing assistance to the surgeons in the performance of all procedures done in the operating room. The s