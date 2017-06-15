Medical Doctor and Physician Healthcare jobs in Washington D.C.
Found 13 jobs
Federal Relations Specialist
Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports...
Director Cardiopulmonary Services
Director Cardiopulmonary Services
Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant
The Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant will assist in improving patient care at Not For Profit Hospital Corporation in all its facets, through pa
Medical Assistants
The Medical Assistant is responsible for maintaining the area in readiness, of providing high quality hands on care. This includes initial assessment
Locum Tenens Adolescent Psychiatrist (Parcel Return Service,DC)
*Dates Needed: Ongoing *Full-time/Part-time: PT, 1 day/week *Call Required: No *Open to Telepsych: Yes *Patient Population: Adolescents (age 12-21) *
Locum Tenens Adolescent Psychiatrist (Naval Anacost Annex,DC)
*Dates Needed: Ongoing *Full-time/Part-time: PT, 1 day/week *Call Required: No *Open to Telepsych: Yes *Patient Population: Adolescents (age 12-21) *
Locum Tenens Adolescent Psychiatrist (Washington Navy Yard,DC)
*Dates Needed: Ongoing *Full-time/Part-time: PT, 1 day/week *Call Required: No *Open to Telepsych: Yes *Patient Population: Adolescents (age 12-21) *
Locum Tenens Adolescent Psychiatrist (Washington,DC)
*Dates Needed: Ongoing *Full-time/Part-time: PT, 1 day/week *Call Required: No *Open to Telepsych: Yes *Patient Population: Adolescents (age 12-21) *
Physician Assistant - Washington DC
Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant " Washington DC " 13-week assignment $73.75/hour or $2,950/week " Gross including stipends Let me put my 20
Physician Assistant / Providence Hospital DC / PRN, Days
Physician Assistant / Providence Hospital DC / PRN, Days Job ID: 224136 Physician Assistant / Providence Hospital DC / PRN, Days Washington, District
Physician Assistant / Providence Hospital DC / FT, Day, 80 Hours, Bi-W
Physician Assistant / Providence Hospital DC / FT, Day, 80 Hours, Bi-W Job ID: 239241 Physician Assistant / Providence Hospital DC / FT, Day, 80 Hour
Internal Medicine - Critical Care Physician
Back to search results Internal Medicine - Critical Care Physician * State: WA * Job ID#: 61308 * Region: Eastern Washington * Profession: Physician
PT Oral Surgeon
A busy private practice is looking for an oral surgeon to join our dynamic team once or twice a month. We offer the latest in dentistry in a state of
Project Coordinator for Area Health Education Center (AHEC), Family Medicine Administration - Georg
The Project Coordinator assists in developing, implementing, and monitoring the program's services, helping in administering program budgets, project