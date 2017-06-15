Marketing and Public Relations jobs in Washington D.C.
Found 9 jobs
Executive Director
The Association of Transportation Safety Information Professionals (ATSIP) is seeking an experienced part-time Executive Director.
DIGITAL PUBLIC RELATIONS SPECIALIST
Digital Public Relations Specialist; Washington D.C. Duties: Execute all digital ad campaigns using various ad mgmt platforms; Liaise between adve...
New
Event Support Staff
Job Summary/Company: Sparks Group is seeking energetic and enthusiastic professionals to work as an extension of our DC Team to support our prefer...
Web Analyst
CHIEF is seeking a Web Analyst with 5+ years of experience who can identify, analyze, and execute on opportunities to optimize our digital strategy.
Manager, Public Relations
Supports the Society’s outreach to its members, the public, and the media.
Business Development & Marketing Coordinator
Williams & Connolly LLP has an immediate opening for a Business Development & Marketing Coordinator to help support the client development initiati...
Marketing Analytics Coordinator
The Marketing Analyst position will advance data collection and analysis to inform advertising, sales, and patron experience decision making.
Senior Event Coordinator - Temporary
One of DC's top international law firms is looking for a Senior Events Coordinator with prior law firm or professional services experience.
VP, Public Relations (m/f)
The company is a leading provider of financial services. Acting as on-the-record spokesperson with national media on government relations priority is