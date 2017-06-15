Management Nonprofit jobs in Washington D.C.
Function
Management
Location
Washington D.C.
Industry
Nonprofit
Career Level
Salary Range
- $101-120K 1
- Negotiable 2
Hours
- Full Time 10
Employer Type
Found 10 jobs
Deputy Senior Director, Finance
The Optical Society (OSA) is recruiting for a Deputy Senior Director, Finance. The Deputy Senior Director (DSD), Finance is responsible for the ove...
Director of Office Systems/Facilities Manager
The incumbent identifies requirements, designs and implements policies and procedures, and oversees the maintenance of all systems.
Development Database Manager
This high responsibility, exempt position managing the team’s donor database reports directly to the Director of Individual Giving.
Executive Director
Lead and develop a comprehensive multi-year business strategy to drive the long-term success of this iconic DC sporting and cultural event.
Assistant Manager, External Events
Assist with the planning and execution of events for external renters.
Payroll Manager
The Payroll Manager supports the Controller in directing and coordinating the organization’s in-house payroll function.
Academic Programs Manager
The American Enterprise Institute seeks a manager of Academic Programs to support the director of Academic Programs in executing a strategic and re...
Manager, Prospect Research and Philanthropy Systems
We have an opportunity for a Manager, Prospect Research and Philanthropy Systems to join the Office of Philanthropy and Strategic Partnerships (OPSP)
Marketing Manager, Washington National Opera and Voices
Focuses on overall marketing strategy for Washington National Opera and the Renée Fleming: Voices concert series.
Development Coordinator, Corporate and Foundation Relations - Office of Advancement
The Development Coordinator supports a variety of development projects spanning multiple campuses, schools, and units in the cultivation, solicitatio
Case Manager in DC
Samaritan Ministry needs a case manager, in one of their DC locations. This one year internship is available through The Discipleship Year Program ...