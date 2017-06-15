Management Engineering jobs in Washington D.C.
Client Manager - Expert Witness
This position involves building relationships with attorneys at top law firms and with technology experts and placing experts on litigation projects.
Senior Program Assistant - Leadership Consortium for a Value & Science-Driven Health System
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
Manager, Systems Engineering
Join an innovative team that is responsible for transforming the customer experience by creating and bringing to market new products and services b...
Manager of Engineering - AFC (Automatic Fare Collection)
Job Description Job Title: Manager of Engineering - AFC (Automatic Fare Collection) Job ID: 180076 Location: VA -Telegraph Road Facil Full/Part Tim...
Manager of Engineering - AFC (Automatic Fare Collection)
Provides overall direction for the resolution of engineering problems, referred in by other offices in the Authority. Supervises the work of engineer
Research Associate - Leadership Consortium
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
Identity Management Engineer - University Information Services
The Identity Management Engineer provides the design, operation and management of complex technical systems using expert-level knowledge of UNIX syst