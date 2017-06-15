Management Delivery and Transportation jobs in Washington D.C.
Found 14 jobs
Elevator/Escalator Mechanic Apprentice
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is looking for the most driven, ambitious professionals
Route Driver / Service Shred Tech
The Shredding Company is seeking FT drivers. Must be self-motivated and responsible with clean background. Duties include driving a fully automated...
Manager of Technology Support (Procurement ERP Systems)
This position is responsible for managing the E-Technology business systems and processes that support the Office of Procurement and Materials (PRMT)
Quality Asset Mission Assurance Manager
Job Description Job Title: Quality Asset Mission Assurance Manager Job ID: 180097 Location: DC-Jackson Graham-Hdqtrs Full/Part Time: Full-Time Post...
Manager, Financial Systems & Reporting
Job Description Job Title: Manager, Financial Systems & Reporting Job ID: 180080 Location: DC -Jackson Graham Bldg-6th Fl Full/Part Time: Full-Time...
Sr. Manager, Grants Amdministration
Job Description Job Title: Sr. Manager, Grants Amdministration Job ID: 180094 Location: DC -Jackson Graham Bldg-6th Fl Full/Part Time: Full-Time Po...
Program Manager - Standards & Evaluation
Job Description Job Title: Program Manager - Standards & Evaluation Job ID: 180074 Location: DC-Jackson Graham-Hdqtrs Full/Part Time: Full-Time Pos...
Manager of Engineering - AFC (Automatic Fare Collection)
Job Description Job Title: Manager of Engineering - AFC (Automatic Fare Collection) Job ID: 180076 Location: VA -Telegraph Road Facil Full/Part Tim...
Manager of Inventory Quality Control (QC Implementation)
The Manager Inventory Quality Control is responsible for developing, implementing and managing quality control systems designed to ensure safe, relia
-
Supervisor, Police Communications
This is first line supervisory work that requires a high level of police communication skills including planning, assigning and evaluating the work o
Bus Driver II, Traffic and Parking - Office of Transportation Management
The Bus Driver serves primarily in a driver position with multifaceted tasks as staffing shortages are identified on each shift. Reporting to the Dir
Bus Driver II, Parking Garage - Office of Transportation Management
The Bus Driver serves primarily as a driver position with multifaceted tasks as staffing shortages are identified on each shift. Reporting to the Sen
Bus Driver II, Georgetown University Transportation Shuttle (GUTS) - Facilities Management
The Bus Driver II serves primarily as an operator of all sizes of University transit vehicles along all published routes and scheduled charters in co
