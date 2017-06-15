Maintenance and Repair Nonprofit jobs in Washington D.C.
Director of Office Systems/Facilities Manager
The incumbent identifies requirements, designs and implements policies and procedures, and oversees the maintenance of all systems.
Deputy Senior Director, Finance
The Optical Society (OSA) is recruiting for a Deputy Senior Director, Finance. The Deputy Senior Director (DSD), Finance is responsible for the ove...
Building Maintenance Worker and Painter
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is seeking a Building Maintenance worker to join the Buildings and Facilities Department.