Lawyer and Attorney Law jobs in Washington D.C.

Broaden your search

Refine your search

Function

Location

Industry

Salary Range

Hours

Employer Type

Are You A Jobseeker?

Register/login today to:

  • View saved jobs
  • View applications
  • Upload your resume
Login or Register today
Sign up for job alerts

Found 2 jobs

  • Law Firm IP Docket Clerk or Specialist

    • Fairfax, Virginia
    • Up to $60,000 per year + paid benefits (based on experience)
    • Harrity & Harrity , L.L.P.

    At Harrity we look for the best of the best for every position. If you love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a positive attitude, h...

    View details

    Top job

  • Law Firm New Applications Specialist

    • Fairfax, Virginia
    • The salary is up to $32,000 per year plus benefits
    • Harrity & Harrity , L.L.P.

    At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...

    View details

    Top job

  • Law Firm Assistant

    • Fairfax, Fairfax, Virginia
    • Up to $30,000 per year + paid benefits (see listing for details)
    • Harrity & Harrity , L.L.P.

    At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...

    View details

    Top job

  • Contract Attorneys

    • Washington D.C.
    • $31.00/hour
    • Legal E

    DOCUMENT REVIEW ATTORNEYS NEEDED!! Details follow: Duration:  6-8 weeks Start Date: March 1, 2018 Location:  Metro Center location Hourly rate:  $3...

    View details

  • Director, Legal Network for Gender Equity

    • Washington D.C.
    • Commensurate w/experience
    • National Women's Law Center

    NWLC seeks a Director to oversee and manage the Legal Network for Gender Equity and the newly instituted TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund.

    View details

Sign up for job alerts

Subscribe