Lawyer and Attorney Government and Public Services jobs in Washington D.C.
Found 37 jobs
-
Attorney (Corporate Law)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Occasional travel may be required. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: ...
New
-
Attorney (Procurement & Property Law - Real Estate Attorney)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Occasional travel may be required. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: ...
New
-
Investigative Attorney
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Occasional overnight travel may be required. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQU...
New
-
Trial Attorney (General)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Light travel required. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Bar Mem...
New
-
General Attorney (Tax), Special Counsel (Passthroughs & Special Industries)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - 5% or greater RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Please refer to ...
New
-
Attorney - Advisor
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - ***** RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help U.S. citizenship is requ...
New
-
Attorney Advisor (Military), GS-0905-13
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Some travel may be required. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation expenses wil...
New
-
Supervisory Trial Attorney (Deputy Chief, Litigation)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Routine travel will be required from conferences, supervision, and litigation work throughout the United State...
New
-
Staff Attorney
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Selected applicants will serve a one-...
New
-
GENERAL ATTORNEY
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Must be a US Citizen or National Sele...
New
-
Senior Attorney - Training
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Attorney Advisor (Designated Agency Ethics Official)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Attorney Advisor
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Education and Bar Membership Required...
New
-
General Attorney (Tax)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Occasional travel may be required. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: ...
New
-
Attorney Advisor (Designated Agency Ethics Official)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Trial Attorney (Human Trafficking)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Occastional travel may be required. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS:...
New
-
Attorney Advisor
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
SUPERVISORY ATTORNEY ADVISER
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Supervisory Attorney Advisor
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - 1-3 days per month RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help The experie...
New
-
Attorney
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Travel is dependent upon position description and availability of funding. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation e...
New