IT Technology and Software jobs in Washington D.C.
Found 22 jobs
Systems Administrator
Raytheon is supporting a U.S. Government customer on a large mission critical development and sustainment program to design
Top job
Client Manager - Expert Witness
This position involves building relationships with attorneys at top law firms and with technology experts and placing experts on litigation projects.
Top job
HUMINT Targeting Officer
Provide direct support to a client driving complex worldwide HUMINT operations to develop actionable intelligence against the highest priority thr...
-
Senior Systems Engineer
The US Senate seeks to hire a Senior Systems Engineer on day shift serving in Washington, DC and Northern Virginia.
Market Advisor, Mobile Network Operators
Join an innovative team that is responsible for transforming the customer experience by creating and bringing to market new products and services b...
Junior Penetration Tester
Job Summary/Company: Junior Level Penetration Tester to provide technical security assessments of applications and infrastructure, security design ...
Senior Software Engineer
An Equal Opportunity Employer No. Vacancies: 1.00 FLSA: Exempt Department: 16717.Software Engineering Location: McLean, VA Travel %: None Education...
Construction Scheduler
We are growing and currently have a opportunity for a dynamic, success driven Scheduler to work in our Washington, DC Metro area office. In this role
Construction Scheduler
We are growing and currently have a opportunity for a dynamic success driven Scheduler to work in our Washington DC Metro area office In this role yo
Ab Initio, Big Data, DB2, Mainframe, Developer
Ab Initio Developer - Washington DC We are currently staffing for Ab Initio Developers for our Direct Client in Washington, DC. This is a long-term c
Team Owner Operator, Class A CDL (Washington)
Division Overview: As an Owner Operator for Forward Air s TLX division you will be making drop & hook deliveries of lightweight freight with loads av
Team Owner Operator, Class A CDL (Naval Anacost Annex)
Division Overview: As an Owner Operator for Forward Air s TLX division you will be making drop & hook deliveries of lightweight freight with loads av
Team Owner Operator, Class A CDL (Parcel Return Service)
Division Overview: As an Owner Operator for Forward Air s TLX division you will be making drop & hook deliveries of lightweight freight with loads av
VP, Programs and Policy
POSITION SUMMARYThe VP, Programs and Policy is responsible for the management and implementation of two key areas for Brady: 1) gun violence preventi
Director, IT M&A (m/f)
The employer provides audit, tax and advisory services for organizations in today's most important industries. In relation to the deal advisory integ
Chief Architect (m/f)
The employer is a global information technology company. Prefers to having Department of Transformation domain knowledge and customer intimacy Provid