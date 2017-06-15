IT Security jobs in Washington D.C.
Found 8 jobs
Sr. Project Manager - Safety & Security Systems
This senior project manager position supports the information technology systems and technology applications of the Data Center. Reporting to the Chi
PeopleSoft Security Administrator III
Job Description Job Title: PeopleSoft Security Administrator III Job ID: 180098 Location: DC -Jackson Graham Bldg-8th Fl Full/Part Time: Full-Time ...
PeopleSoft Security Administrator III
Ensures that user community understands and adheres to necessary procedures to maintain security. Conducts accurate evaluation of the level of securi
Chief Network Security Architect (m/f)
IBMIBM Cloud - Chief Network Security Architect - Multiple Locations in Washington, District Of Columbia Job Description Are you passionate about tec
Career Advisor for National Security and Intelligence, Graduate Career Center - Walsh School of For
The Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service (SFS), founded in 1919, is a premier school of international affairs. At Georgetown's Washington, D.C.,
Center Administrator, Center for Security Studies - Walsh School of Foreign Service
Georgetown University's Center for Security Studies (CSS) in the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service offers an expansive curriculum, in-depth r
IT Security Analyst II, Information Security Operations - University Information Services
The IT Security Analyst II provides technical expertise and guidance in the areas of information security analysis, intrusion detection, incident res
Governance, Risk & Compliance Analyst, University Information Security Office (UISO) - University I
The Governance, Risk & Compliance Analyst (GRC) serves as a project analyst for all assigned information security and cybersecurity initiatives, inte