Food Service jobs in Washington D.C.

Found 21 jobs
-
Cook Supervisor
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help U.S. Citizenship requirement met by c...
New
-
Cook Supervisor
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help U.S. Citizenship requirement met by c...
New
-
Food and Beverage Attendant (Snack Bar) NA-02
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Direct Deposit and Social Security Ca...
New
-
Cook (CYS) NA-04
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Direct Deposit and Social Security Ca...
New
-
COOK (CYS)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Food Service Utility (Full-Time) 2 Openings Job
* We have an opening for 2 full-time *FOOD SERVICE UTILITY* positions. * *Location*: Capitol Visitor Center, Capitol Building, Washington, DC 20015.
-
Cashier/Food Service Worker (Full-Time) Several Openings Job
* We have an opening for several full-time *CASHIER/FOOD SERVICE WORKER* positions. * *Location*: National Museum of the American Indian, 4th St and
-
Cook (Full-Time) Job
* We have an opening for a full-time *COOK *position. * *Location*: Dirksen North Servery, 1st and C Street NE, Dirksen Bldg, Washington, DC 20510. /
-
Cook
The Cook will prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts for the hotel. To accomplish this job successfully, an i
-
AM Cook
Highgate is a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the do
-
Cook (National Mall)
Cook (National Mall) Location:WASHINGTON, DC Salary Range:$12.50/ hour Exempt/Non-Exempt:Non-Exempt Employment Type:Seasonal - Full Time Employer:DC
-
Cook, Grill (Full-Time) 2 Openings Job
* We have an opening for 2 full-time *COOK, GRILL *positions. * *Location*: United States Capitol, First and East Capitol, Washington, DC 20510. /Not
-
Restaurant Store Manager- Airport Multi Concept
Summary Food and Beverage Store Manager position is responsible for directing and supervising management and team members in support of the General M
-
Entree Cook, $14.16/ht
*Description/Job Summary* *Job Overview:* The Lead - Food may work in any type of food location on client premises. This individual, under the leader
-
Banquet Cook II
Location Shoreham Hotel Nestled in the Woodley Park neighborhood of Washington, DC, the Omni Shoreham Hotel is a true urban oasis within the Capitol
-
Cook (Part-Time) 2 Openings Job
* We have an opening for 2 part-time *COOK* positions. * *Location*: Providence Hospital, 1150 Varnum St NE, Washington, DC 20017. /Note: online appl
-
Cook, Prep (Part-Time) 2 Openings Job
* We have an opening for 2 part-time *COOK, PREP* positions. * *Location*: The Methodist Home of DC, 4901 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008. /
-
Cook 1 - Banquets
## Primary Location __ **Cook I** Every memorable dining experience at Fairmont Hotels and Resorts begins behind the scenes with our Culinary team's
-
Head of kitchen in Washington (NE38) | Toby Carvery
Head Chef / Kitchen Manager role: * Overseeing food ordering * Food preparation * Delivery of operations * Managing a team * Stock control * Conformi
-
Cook I Gardemanger
**Posting Date** Mar 1, 2018 **Job Number** 18000J7J **Job Category** Food and Beverage & Culinary **Location** The St. Regis Washington, DC, Washing