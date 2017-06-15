Finance Nonprofit jobs in Washington D.C.
Found 6 jobs
Federal Relations Specialist
Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports...
Associate Director, Corporate Relations
Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations Position Summary: The Council of Graduate Schools...
Director of Office Systems/Facilities Manager
The incumbent identifies requirements, designs and implements policies and procedures, and oversees the maintenance of all systems.
Manager, Financial Reporting & Analysis
Develop monthly operating and quarterly financial data packages
Deputy Senior Director, Finance
The Optical Society (OSA) is recruiting for a Deputy Senior Director, Finance. The Deputy Senior Director (DSD), Finance is responsible for the ove...
V.P of Finance/CFO
The CFO will be responsible for planning, implementing, managing and controlling all financial-related activities of the company.
Payroll Manager
The Payroll Manager supports the Controller in directing and coordinating the organization’s in-house payroll function.
ACCOUNTING MANAGER
IFPRI seeks a qualified candidate to lead the general accounting team in the Finance Department.
COMPLIANCE AND LEGAL SPECIALIST
seeking a compliance and legal specialist to further develop, implement, and maintain an effective compliance and risk management program.