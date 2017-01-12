Executive Technology and Software jobs in Washington D.C.
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
-
Executive
Remove selection
- Chief 5
- Director 11
- President 2
- Vice President 2
Location
-
Washington D.C.
Remove selection
Industry
-
Technology and Software
Remove selection
Career Level
Hours
- Full Time 18
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 18 jobs
-
Client Manager - Expert Witness
This position involves building relationships with attorneys at top law firms and with technology experts and placing experts on litigation projects.
Top job
-
Systems Administrator
Raytheon is supporting a U.S. Government customer on a large mission critical development and sustainment program to design
Top job
-
Senior Sales Director, New Business
Join an innovative team that is responsible for transforming the customer experience by creating and bringing to market new products and services b...
-
Senior Sales Director, New Business
Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer including Vets and Disabled No. Vacancies: 1.00 FLSA: Exempt Department: 17015.Africa Sales Location:...
-
Senior Sales Director, New Business
Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer including Vets and Disabled No. Vacancies: 1.00 FLSA: Exempt Department: 17040.Asia-Pacific Sales Loc...
-
Regional Vice President, Latin America
Intelsat is the world's leading provider of satellite services delivering high-performance connectivity solutions for media, fixed and mobile broad...
-
Director, Product Development, Media
Join an innovative team that is responsible for transforming the customer experience by creating and bringing to market new products and services b...
-
Vice President-Government Affairs
The firm is a venture-backed company reinventing banking to power the financial services of the future. Washington-based trade association has immedi
-
Chief Estimator (m/f)
The company is the world's leading provider of mechanical and electrical construction and facilities services, including planning, consulting, and op
-
Public Sector Business Development Director
PwC/LoS Overview PwC is a network of firms committed to delivering quality in assurance, tax and advisory services. We help resolve complex issues fo
-
Chief of Party/Project Director for Dakar-based positions
About the Organization Winrock International is a nonprofit organization that works with people in the United States and around the world to empower
-
Director, IT M&A (m/f)
The employer provides audit, tax and advisory services for organizations in today's most important industries. In relation to the deal advisory integ
-
Chief Architect (m/f)
The employer is a global information technology company. Prefers to having Department of Transformation domain knowledge and customer intimacy Provid
-
Director of Operations
As a trusted systems integrator for more than 50 years, General Dynamics Information Technology provides information technology (IT), systems enginee
-
Senior Director Digital Experience and Technology Innovation - Information Services & Technolog
Requisition Number 17-0623 Post Date 12/1/2017 Title Senior Director Digital Experience and Technology Innovation - Information Services & Technology
-
Director of IT
The Director of Information Technology & Infrastructure will have responsibility for ensuring strategy, business continuity and disaster recovery pla
-
Police Chief
Enumclaw, Washington, (pop. 11,490), is located 42 miles southeast of Seattle on a plateau of agricultural and forested land nestled against the Casc
-
Director, Business Development & Fundraising, EU/UK - Washington, Tyne And Wear, United Kingdom
Founded in 1991 to support local activists and journalists in the collapsing Yugoslavia who stood against rising intolerance and hate speech, IWPR ha
-
Program Specialist II, CEO - Legislative Affairs Office
With a population of over ten million people, the County of Los Angeles has more residents than any county in the nation, and within its boundaries a
-
Chief Network Architect
The employer is a global science and technology solutions leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homel