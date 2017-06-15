Executive Other jobs in Washington D.C.
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
- Executive Remove selection
Location
-
Washington D.C.
Remove selection
Industry
-
Other
Remove selection
Career Level
Hours
- Full Time 20
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 20 jobs
-
Teaching Assistant - Montessori
Private, Montessori school in Maryland is seeking dedicated, caring individuals to join their staff. Full-time, year-round positions (includes sum...
Top job
-
Route Driver / Service Shred Tech
The Shredding Company is seeking FT drivers. Must be self-motivated and responsible with clean background. Duties include driving a fully automated...
Top job
-
VP Advocacy & Partnerships
VP Advocacy & Partnerships (Washington, DC) Research & develop Public Health (PH) programs to transform gender norms & promote healthy masculiniti...
New
-
SENIOR DIRECTOR, CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT (RAIL PROJECT)
SENIOR DIRECTOR, CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT (RAIL PROJECT)
-
Assistant Director of Human Resources (m/f)
The employer is a leading hotel group. In absence of the Director, assumes role & responsibility for the Human Resources Department. Participates in
-
Chief Financial Officer (m/f)
The empoyer is a public authority. Responsible for the overall/comprehensive executive level management in area of financial management services to t
-
Senior Director, Global Licensing (m/f)
We offer great benefits including:Health, Dental & Vision Insurance, Life Insurance, Transit/Commuter Benefits, Accidental Death and Dismemberment In
-
Senior Director of Customer Success for Engagement Cloud and CX Architecture
Manage a team that acts as the central resource and driving force for the design, process, manufacturing, test, quality and marketing of product(s) a
-
Director of Operations
SUMMARY: With the guidance of the Regional Director, the Director of Operations provides leadership and direction to field and communications staff t
-
Senior Regional Sales Director, Named Accounts
At Proofpoint, we have a passion for protecting people, data, and brands from today's advanced threats and compliance risks. We hire the best people
-
Director of Human Resources
Nestled in the Woodley Park neighborhood of Washington, DC, the Omni Shoreham Hotel is a true urban oasis within the Capitol City. Associates pride t
-
Managing Director (m/f)
The employer provides marketing, public relations, and communications services for customers in the United States and internationally. Development
-
Executive Director (m/f)
The company is a provider of Senior Living Services. Ensure positive engagement of residents, family, friends, and team members by maintaining a posi
-
Executive Director - Home Health Operations
Compassionate care, uncompromising service and clinical excellence - that's what our patients have come to expect from our clinicians. Kindred at Hom
-
Chief Operating Officer
Pacific Mobile Structures ("Pacific Mobile") sells and leases exceptional mobile office space from our rental fleet totaling 2.5 million square feet,
-
Resident Managing Director
As part of an industry-leading team, you will help empower results for our clients by delivering innovative and effective solutions as part of our Ao
-
Senior Director Customer Success
Oracle, a global provider of enterprisecloud computing, is empowering businesses of all sizes on their journey of digitaltransformation. Oracle Cloud
-
Senior Director Customer Success
Oracle, a global provider of enterprisecloud computing, is empowering businesses of all sizes on their journey of digitaltransformation. Oracle Cloud
-
Associate Director of HR (m/f)
Manage and oversee the Human Resources Team. Oversee full life-cycle recruitment, including diversity and inclusion efforts. Develop and implement tr
-
Sr Director, Program (m/f)
The company is a trusted systems integrator for more than 50 years. Perform as a key member of management team responsible for meeting cost; schedule
-
Chief Operating Officer - Federal Contracting (m/f)
Directs all aspects of company strategic and tactical marketing objectives. Responsibilities include the day-to-day management of company operation i
-
Business Development Director, Enterprise
* Understand the value of the service and educate clients across disciplines * Execute the business development strategy and manage business relation