Executive Law jobs in Washington D.C.
Found 4 jobs
-
Law Firm New Applications Specialist
At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...
Top job
-
Law Firm IP Docket Clerk or Specialist
At Harrity we look for the best of the best for every position. If you love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a positive attitude, h...
Top job
-
Law Firm Assistant
At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...
Top job
-
Director, Legal Network for Gender Equity
NWLC seeks a Director to oversee and manage the Legal Network for Gender Equity and the newly instituted TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund.
-
Director of Communications, Georgetown Climate Center = Georgetown University Law Center
The nonpartisan Georgetown Climate Center seeks to advance effective climate and energy policies in the United States and serves as a resource to sta
-
Director of Experiential Education - Georgetown University Law Center
Georgetown Law offers an unparalleled experiential education program designed to help students apply the theories and skills they have learned in the
-
Assistant Director, LL.M. Academic Services - Georgetown University Law Center
Tradition. Innovation. A superb faculty, hundreds of course offerings — and all of this just steps away from the Capitol and Supreme Court. Georgetow