Executive Engineering jobs in Washington D.C.
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
- Executive Remove selection
Location
-
Washington D.C.
Remove selection
Industry
-
Engineering
Remove selection
Career Level
Hours
- Full Time 15
Job Title
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 15 jobs
-
Client Manager - Expert Witness
This position involves building relationships with attorneys at top law firms and with technology experts and placing experts on litigation projects.
Top job
-
Deputy Director - Office of Contracts and Grants
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
-
Board Director - Board on Chemical Sciences and Technology
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine seeks a Director to develop and manage a portfolio of activities related to chemistry...
-
Board Director - Board on Environmental Studies and Toxicology
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine seeks a Director to develop and manage a portfolio of activities that examine environ...
-
Senior Board Director - Space Studies Board
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
-
Associate Director - Corporate and Foundation Relations
**Please note that a cover letter is required to be considered for this position** The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineerin...
-
Director of Strategic Initiatives, Evaluation & Advancement - NAM President's Office
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
-
Associate Program Officer - NAM President's Office
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
-
Director - Strategic Initiatives on Animal Research
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
-
Office Assistant - NAE President's Office
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
-
Senior Program Officer/Associate Director - Air Force Studies Board
** Successful candidate must possess an active security clearance at the TS level and be eligible for DOD SCI access. TS/SCI is preferred.** The Na...
-
Director - NAE Center for Engineering Ethics and Society
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
-
Associate Director of Development - National Academy of Sciences
The Associate Director of Development will work with the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) Director of Development, NAS senior leadership, and Off...
-
Director of Development NAM - Office of Development
The Director of Development is a member of the senior leadership of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine’s Office of Devel...
-
Chief Engineer-Technology SME for Enterprise
SAIC Overview:SAIC is a premier technology integrator providing full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, a
-
Chief Engineer (m/f)
The employer is a global science and technology solutions leader. Serve as the principal IT engineer to provide engineering expertise and guidance fo