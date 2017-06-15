Entry Level and Intern Nonprofit jobs in Washington D.C.
Found 7 jobs
V.P of Finance/CFO
The CFO will be responsible for planning, implementing, managing and controlling all financial-related activities of the company.
Board Administrator and Governance Advisor
With minimal oversight, the incumbent is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the ANA Board of Directors and is privy to confidential matters
Recent College Graduates - Law Firm Openings!
Top law firms in the DMV area seek bright, recent college graduates for a variety of exciting entry-level roles!
Yearlong Volunteer Homeless Respite Care Assistant
Christ House, a 24 hour medical respite facility for homeless men with acute medical needs, seeks a Yearlong Volunteer Homeless Respite Care Assist...
Public Interest Law Fellow
The DC Volunteer Lawyers Project (DCVLP) seeks law fellows for a one-year position, funded by a law school or other private source(s), starting fal...
Environmental Internship
The Interfaith Power and Light organization seeks a year-long intern to serve beginning in August 2017 and continue through the 1st week of August ...
Healing Community for those with AIDS or Cancer
Joseph's House invites you to come and bring your whole self to those who are healing into life and those who are healing into death. This resident...
Teach Adults in DC
Teach at Academy of Hope for a year, through an internship with the Discipleship Year Program. Academy of Hope provides educational support to low ...
