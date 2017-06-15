Editor, Journalist and Freelance Writer Media / Journalism / Advertising jobs in Washington D.C.
Broaden your search
- Editor, Journalist and Freelance Writer, Washington D.C. 24
- Editor, Journalist and Freelance Writer, Media / Journalism / Advertising, United States 26
Refine your search
Function
-
Editor, Journalist and Freelance Writer
Remove selection
Location
-
Washington D.C.
Remove selection
Industry
-
Media / Journalism / Advertising
Remove selection
Career Level
Hours
- Full Time 11
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 11 jobs
-
INVESTIGATIVE MEDICAL REPORTER
Investigative Medical Reporter: Investigate, gather information, arrange interview, report and write stories about breaking news development in th...
-
Advertising Coordinator
Ready to join a fast-paced work environment that demands an individual with savvy organizational skills and a passion for advertising? As Advertising
-
Account Manager, Commercial Delivery
Commercial Delivery Account Manager ResponsibilitiesManage commercial delivery account relationships with our partners.Process DSI Dynamic Import fil
-
Digital Ad Trafficking Specialist
This is a mid-to-entry level role into the ever changing and fast paced world of digital advertising. You will master the fundamental skills and deve
-
Content Analyst, BGOV
POSITION OVERVIEW: Redefine How Washington Works When government is at its best, diverse ideas are at work. The same is true of Bloomberg Governme...
-
INVESTMENT WRITER
Kiplinger's Personal Finance
-
Senior Producer - Washington Post Live
The Washington Post has an immediate opening for a senior editorial producer to play a key role in producing programs for our live news platform, Was
-
Back End Senior Developer - Enterprise systems
We are seeking a Senior Backend Software Engineer with Extensive MySQL, SQL-Query skills, Analytical skills - ability to analyze business data and pr
-
Senior Developer, Mobile Applications
Description:Design and develop new features into existing mobile applications. Identify, troubleshoot and solve issues with mobile applications. Work
-
Senior Editor/Writer - Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce
The Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce is an independent, nonprofit research and policy institute affiliated with the George
-
Digital Media Associate
The Digital Media Associate supports the promoting and protecting of the Georgetown University brand on a daily basis through digital communities on