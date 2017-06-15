Editor, Journalist and Freelance Writer Government and Public Services jobs in Washington D.C.
Broaden your search
- Editor, Journalist and Freelance Writer, Washington D.C. 24
- Editor, Journalist and Freelance Writer, Government and Public Services, United States 8
Refine your search
Function
-
Editor, Journalist and Freelance Writer
Remove selection
Location
-
Washington D.C.
Remove selection
Industry
-
Government and Public Services
Remove selection
- Federal 8
Career Level
Hours
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 8 jobs
-
Writer Editor
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help You must be a U.S. citizen to apply f...
New
-
Technical Writer/Editor
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Citizenship Requirement: You must be ...
New
-
Writer-Editor
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You will be required to travel for this position to support Committee meetings once per year. RELOCATION AUTHO...
New
-
Writer-Editor
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Citizenship Requirement: You must be ...
New
-
Social Media Relations Assistant (Pathways Intern)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help You must be a U.S. citizen You may un...
New
-
Public Affairs Specialist (Writer/Editor)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help You must be a U.S. citizen to apply f...
New
-
Technical Writer/Editor
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help CItizenship Requirement: You must be ...
New
-
WRITER-EDITOR
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Travel is dependent upon position description and availability of funding. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation e...
New