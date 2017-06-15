Driver jobs in Washington D.C.
Found 17 jobs
DC TOUR GUIDE/NARRATOR WITH CDL LICENSE WANTED ASAP THIS WEEK - FULL TIME (DMV)
Tour guides/drivers for our tour company. Driver/Guides must be knowledgeable, entertaining and able to handle group and private tours.
New
Driver Wanted
Driver Wanted Office Supply dealer is seeking a driver/delivery person for daily local ...
Driver, Construction Equipment Mechanic
CONSTRUCTION Washington Air Compressor Rental Co. seeks a Class “A” CDL Lowboy Driver, a Small Engine & Diesel Construction Equipment Mechanic- bi...
CDL BUS DRIVERS WANTED ASAP THIS WEEK - FULL TIME (DMV)
DC Tours and Transportation: We are looking for positive and energetic qualified shuttle bus operators (VETS WELCOMED) who are focused on safety an...
We Train New Truck Drivers! Apply Today!| Sign up Today!
CDL or No CDL? Doesn't Matter! We Train, We Hire - Guaranteed.Whether you need a CDL, Job, or both; we have you covered. At CR England, we train new
We Train New Truck Drivers! Apply Today!| Now Hiring in Wash
CDL or No CDL? Doesn't Matter! We Train, We Hire - Guaranteed.Whether you need a CDL, Job, or both; we have you covered. At CR England, we train new
Uber Driver Partner Supplement Your Customer Service Income
Uber Driver Partner Supplement Your Customer Service Income - Washington
Student Truck Driver Your New Trucking Career Starts Here. We Train You. No Experience or CDL Neces
Join one of the fastest growing industries in the US! Begin a new career path in just 3 weeks as a Truck Driver for Swift Transportation, North Ameri
CDL A Over The Road Company Drivers
Company Driver Benefits* Great pay with weekly settlements (Direct Deposit Available)* Great benefits package; medical insurance, 6 paid holidays, pr
Bus Driver II, Traffic and Parking - Office of Transportation Management
The Bus Driver serves primarily in a driver position with multifaceted tasks as staffing shortages are identified on each shift. Reporting to the Dir
Bus Driver II (Part-time, 20 hours) - Georgetown University Transportation Shuttle (GUTS)
The Bus Driver II serves primarily as an operator of all sizes of University transit vehicles along all published routes and scheduled charters in co
Bus Driver II, Parking Garage - Office of Transportation Management
The Bus Driver serves primarily as a driver position with multifaceted tasks as staffing shortages are identified on each shift. Reporting to the Sen
Bus Driver II (Part-time, 20 hours), Georgetown University Transportation Shuttle (GUTS) - Faciliti
The Bus Driver II serves primarily as an operator of all sizes of University transit vehicles along all published routes and scheduled charters in co
Bus Driver II, Parking Garage - Office of Transportation Management
Split Shift: Monday through Friday, 6:00 am - 10:00 am and 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm The Bus Driver II serves primarily as a driver position with multifacete
Bus Driver II, Georgetown University Transportation Shuttle (GUTS) - Facilities Management
The Bus Driver II serves primarily as an operator of all sizes of University transit vehicles along all published routes and scheduled charters in co
Bus Driver II (Part-time, 20 hrs), Georgetown University Transportation Shuttle (GUTS)
The Bus Driver II serves primarily as an operatorof all sizes of University transit vehicles along all published routes and scheduled charters in com
Bus Driver II, Georgetown University Transportation Shuttle (GUTS) - Facilities Management
The Bus Driver II serves primarily as an operator of all sizes of University transit vehicles along all published routes and scheduled charters in co