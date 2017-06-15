Designer, Graphic Designer and Artist Education jobs in Washington D.C.
Teaching Assistant - Montessori
Private, Montessori school in Maryland is seeking dedicated, caring individuals to join their staff. Full-time, year-round positions (includes sum...
Associate Director, Corporate Relations
Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations Position Summary: The Council of Graduate Schools...
Instructional Designer
Job Summary/Company: Are you a passionate experienced Instructional Designer? Are you seeking a rewarding position where you can contribute to the ...
Video Editor (8017)
The Video Editor is a role that requires technical audio-video storytelling, motionography expertise and on-set production assistant skills.
Instructional Designer - Center for New Designs in Learning and Scholarship (CNDLS)
Georgetown's Center for New Designs in Learning and Scholarship (CNDLS) began with a mission to bridge a historic gulf between pedagogy and technolog