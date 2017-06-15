Designer, Graphic Designer and Artist jobs in Washington D.C.
Found 10 jobs
-
Associate Director (Product Design and Development)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - May be required to travel 1-5 days a month. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocati...
New
-
Supervisory Exhibit Specialist (Graphics)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Occasional travel is required. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help...
New
-
NON-PAID Student Volunteer Intern (Graphic Design)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Must be registered for Selective Serv...
New
-
INTERIOR DESIGNER
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Travel requirements will vary. Travel from normal duty station to CONUS and OCONUS may be required and may inc...
New
-
Graphic Production Specialist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
User Experience/ User Interface Designer
The User Experience (UX) Designer is responsible for conceiving and conducting user research
-
Instructional Designer
Job Summary/Company: Are you a passionate experienced Instructional Designer? Are you seeking a rewarding position where you can contribute to the ...
-
Video Editor (8017)
The Video Editor is a role that requires technical audio-video storytelling, motionography expertise and on-set production assistant skills.
-
Graphic Design & Multimedia Specialist, Georgetown Center on Education and the Workforce - McCourt
The Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce is an independent, nonprofit research and policy institute that studies the link betw
-
Instructional Designer - Center for New Designs in Learning and Scholarship (CNDLS)
Georgetown's Center for New Designs in Learning and Scholarship (CNDLS) began with a mission to bridge a historic gulf between pedagogy and technolog