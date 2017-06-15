Customer Service Consulting jobs in Washington D.C.
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
-
Customer Service
Remove selection
Location
-
Washington D.C.
Remove selection
Industry
-
Consulting
Remove selection
Career Level
Hours
Job Title
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 1 job
-
Healthcare Access and Value Policy Associate
The policy associate will lead tasks related to IMPAQ Health’s work with the CMS, including projects at CCIIO, CCSQ, and/or the Center for Medicaid.
Top job
-
Receptionist/Front Desk
Seeking a driven, outgoing, energetic and unique individual to help with daily operational functions! The perfect candidate will answer phones, hel...
Top job
-
Receptionist/Front Desk
Seeking a driven, outgoing, energetic and unique individual to help with daily operational functions! The perfect candidate will answer phones, hel...