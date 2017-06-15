Customer Service jobs in Washington D.C.
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
-
Customer Service
Remove selection
Location
-
Washington D.C.
Remove selection
Industry
Career Level
Salary Range
Job Title
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 21 jobs
-
Financial Services Representative
Justice Federal Credit Union seeks a Financial Services Representative to provide and promote a variety of services to assist members with account ...
-
Event Support Staff
Job Summary/Company: Sparks Group is seeking energetic and enthusiastic professionals to work as an extension of our DC Team to support our prefer...
-
Call Center Representative
Job Summary/Company: Sparks Group has partnered with several companies in the Washington Metro area. We are looking for fast paced, high energy, c...
-
Receptionist/Front Desk
Seeking a driven, outgoing, energetic and unique individual to help with daily operational functions! The perfect candidate will answer phones, hel...
-
Manager, Member Services
The Member Services Manager plays a key role in the delivery of superior member and customer service.
-
Operations Associate
Two Rivers Public Charter School is looking for an energetic, dedicated, flexible Operations Associate to work in our school office. The Operation...
-
Customer Service Reps - Drive for Lyft During Off Hours, Make up to $28/Hr
What is Lyft? Lyft matches drivers with passengers who request rides through the Lyft smartphone app. Signing up to be a Lyft driver is the perfect o
-
Work In Customer Service Earn Extra Cash
Work In Customer Service Earn Extra Cash - Washington
-
Uber Driver Partner Supplement Your Customer Service Income
Uber Driver Partner Supplement Your Customer Service Income - Washington
-
Customer Service Get Your Side Hustle On With Uber
Customer Service Get Your Side Hustle On With Uber - Washington
-
-
-
-
Customer Service Reps - Drive for Lyft During Off Hours, Make up to $28/Hr
Customer Service Reps - Drive for Lyft During Off Hours, Make up to $28/Hr - Washington
-
Retail Customer Service Associate
Job Number: 1934494BR Employment Type: Regular Full-Time Job Category: Retail Shift: Any Region: 045 : Mid-Atlantic Address Line 1: 400 New Jersey Av
-
Customer Service Associate
**Job Description:** + Models and delivers a distinctive and delightful customer experience. + Registers sales on assigned cash register, provides cu
-
Customer Service Associate
**Job Description:** + Models and delivers a distinctive and delightful customer experience. + Registers sales on assigned cash register, provides cu
-
Customer Service Associate
**Job Description:** + Models and delivers a distinctive and delightful customer experience. + Registers sales on assigned cash register, provides cu
-
Customer Service Associate- DC Metro
Drybar is a blowdry-only bar and our philosophy is simple. Focus on one thing and be the best at it. For us that's blowouts. In fact, our tagline say