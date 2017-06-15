Counselor and Therapist Healthcare jobs in Washington D.C.
Found 17 jobs
-
Federal Relations Specialist
Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports...
Top job
-
Director Cardiopulmonary Services
Director Cardiopulmonary Services
Top job
-
Residential Counselors (Full/Part-time)
A strong candidate for this position is a self-motivated, detail-oriented, energetic, compassionate and patient individual with a strong work ethic a
-
Art Music Therapist
United Medical Center, is accepting applications for PRN Expressive Arts Therapist Per Diem position to support weekday programming and/or to cover p
-
Registered Respiratory Therapist
Respiratory Therapist (RT) will perform all respiratory care related duties. Sets up and administers all routine and complex respiratory therapy proc
-
Physical Therapists PT
A Physical Therapist PT is needed to plan and administer treatment programs to assist patients with various mental and physical disabilities. Physica
-
Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant / COTA
Allied 24/7 is looking for an individual who is licensed under the laws of the state as a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant COTA to implement
-
Physical Therapy Assistant / PTA
Allied 24/7 is looking for an individual who is licensed under the laws of the state as a Physical Therapy Assistant / PTA The PTA works under the ge
-
Physical Therapy Assistant / PTA
Allied 24/7 is looking for an individual who is licensed under the laws of the state as a Physical Therapy Assistant / PTA The PTA works under the ge
-
Physical Therapists PT
A Physical Therapist PT is needed to plan and administer treatment programs to assist patients with various mental and physical disabilities. Physica
-
Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant / COTA
Allied 24/7 is looking for an individual who is licensed under the laws of the state as a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant COTA to implement
-
Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant / COTA
Allied 24/7 is looking for an individual who is licensed under the laws of the state as a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant COTA to implement
-
Physical Therapists PT
A Physical Therapist PT is needed to plan and administer treatment programs to assist patients with various mental and physical disabilities. Physica
-
Physical Therapy Assistant / PTA
Allied 24/7 is looking for an individual who is licensed under the laws of the state as a Physical Therapy Assistant / PTA The PTA works under the ge
-
Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant / COTA
Allied 24/7 is looking for an individual who is licensed under the laws of the state as a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant COTA to implement
-
Occupational Therapist OT
An Occupational Therapist OT, as a member of an interdisciplinary team, provides rehabilitative care to patients of all ages who have limited abiliti
-
Staff Psychologist, Counseling and Psychiatric Service (CAPS) - Division of Student Affairs
The Counseling and Psychiatric Service (CAPS) serves as the university's primary mental health agency for its students and campus community. Our cent
-
Staff Psychologist (Trauma Specialist), Counseling and Psychiatric Service - Division of Student Af
Georgetown University's Division of Student Affairs contributes to the establishment of a student-centered learning community that fosters educationa