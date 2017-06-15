Consultant and Strategist Technology and Software jobs in Washington D.C.
Found 10 jobs
-
Client Manager - Expert Witness
This position involves building relationships with attorneys at top law firms and with technology experts and placing experts on litigation projects.
Top job
-
Systems Administrator
Raytheon is supporting a U.S. Government customer on a large mission critical development and sustainment program to design
Top job
-
HUMINT Targeting Officer
Provide direct support to a client driving complex worldwide HUMINT operations to develop actionable intelligence against the highest priority thr...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Junior Penetration Tester
Job Summary/Company: Junior Level Penetration Tester to provide technical security assessments of applications and infrastructure, security design ...
-
Senior Engineer, Asset Allocation Strategy
Join an innovative team that is responsible for transforming the customer experience by creating and bringing to market new products and services b...
-
Agency Process Consultant
Job Description: Where good people build rewarding careers. Think that working in the insurance field can't be exciting, rewarding and challenging? T