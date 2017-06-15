Construction and Skilled Trades Utilities jobs in Washington D.C.
Broaden your search
- Construction and Skilled Trades, Washington D.C. 49
- Construction and Skilled Trades, Utilities, United States 4
Refine your search
Function
- Construction and Skilled Trades Remove selection
Location
-
Washington D.C.
Remove selection
Industry
-
Utilities
Remove selection
Career Level
Hours
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 1 job
-
High Voltage Electrician, Utilities and Energy Program - Planning & Facilities Management
The High Voltage Electrician operates, maintains, tests and upgrades the High Voltage Electrical System supplying power to all University and Hospita