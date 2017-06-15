Construction and Skilled Trades Specialty Trades jobs in Washington D.C.
Broaden your search
- Construction and Skilled Trades, Washington D.C. 49
- Construction and Skilled Trades, Specialty Trades, United States 146
Refine your search
Function
-
Construction and Skilled Trades
Remove selection
- Carpenter 1
- Electrician 3
- Maintenance 9
- HVAC 2
Location
-
Washington D.C.
Remove selection
Industry
-
Specialty Trades
Remove selection
Career Level
Salary Range
Hours
- Full Time 29
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 29 jobs
-
Electrical Apprentice
Electrical Apprentice about the position… Do you love working with your hands? Are you interested in construction and in becoming an electrician? T...
Top job
-
Professional Barbers
Bevans Grooming is looking for a professional barber to join our team in a luxurious environement
Top job
-
Electrical Apprentice
Electrical Apprentice about the position… Do you love working with your hands? Are you interested in construction and in becoming an electrician? T...
-
Soliciting Cost Proposals
Northeast Remsco Construction, Inc. (NRC) will be bidding on the DCWASA Low Service 66" Steel Water Main along 8th Street NE & SE, Project No. 1700...
-
Driver, Construction Equipment Mechanic
CONSTRUCTION Washington Air Compressor Rental Co. seeks a Class “A” CDL Lowboy Driver, a Small Engine & Diesel Construction Equipment Mechanic- bi...
-
Construction Project Manager
Construction Project Manager Job Description and Responsibilities As a Construction Project Manager you will be in charge of project management...
-
Department Safety Coordinator (Bus Maintenance)
This position is responsible for safety project management and developing programs geared toward the elimination of hazards, inspection and evaluatio
-
Plumber AA
This is highly skilled and technical plumbing work. Employee is responsible for performing a variety of complex tasks involving the installation, mai
-
HVAC Commercial Service Sales Account Executive
My client is a widely regarded Commercial HVAC Service and Installation company. They need someone to do an Account Executive role than knows HVAC Se
-
Plumber
RESPONSIBILITIES Performs general preventive maintenance, repair, testing, installation, and troubleshooting of plumbing and mechanical systems, wate
-
Plumber
RESPONSIBILITIES Performs general preventive maintenance, repair, testing, installation, and troubleshooting of plumbing and mechanical systems, wate
-
Carpenter / Providence Hospital DC / FT, Day, 80 hours, Bi-Weekly
Job ID: 238346 Carpenter / Providence Hospital DC / FT, Day, 80 hours, Bi-Weekly Washington, District of Columbia Regular / Day Additional Job Inform
-
Maintenance and Repair: Become a Home-Based Satellite TV Technician/Installer
This Home-Based Satellite TV Installer/Technician will have the opportunity to begin and end their business day from home and be the face of Dish in
-
Entry Level: Become a Home-Based Satellite TV Technician/Installer
This Home-Based Satellite TV Installer/Technician will have the opportunity to begin and end their business day from home and be the face of Dish in
-
Construction: Become a Home-Based Satellite TV Technician/Installer
This Home-Based Satellite TV Installer/Technician will have the opportunity to begin and end their business day from home and be the face of Dish in
-
Home-Based Satellite TV Technicians/Installers
This Home-Based Satellite TV Installer/Technician will have the opportunity to begin and end their business day from home and be the face of Dish in
-
Satellite TV Technician/Installer Jobs
This Home-Based Satellite TV Installer/Technician will have the opportunity to begin and end their business day from home and be the face of Dish in
-
Cable: Become a Home-Based Satellite TV Technician/Installer
This Home-Based Satellite TV Installer/Technician will have the opportunity to begin and end their business day from home and be the face of Dish in
-
Home Automation: Become a Home-Based Satellite TV Technician/Installer
This Home-Based Satellite TV Installer/Technician will have the opportunity to begin and end their business day from home and be the face of Dish in
-
Audio Visual: Become a Home-Based Satellite TV Technician/Installer
This Home-Based Satellite TV Installer/Technician will have the opportunity to begin and end their business day from home and be the face of Dish in
-
We Train Home-Based Satellite TV Technicians/Installers!
This Home-Based Satellite TV Installer/Technician will have the opportunity to begin and end their business day from home and be the face of Dish in
-
Power Plant Maintenance Mechanic
The Power Plant Maintenance Mechanic performs scheduled maintenance, inspections, and adjustments for a variety of major pieces of equipment. Reporti