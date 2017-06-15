Construction and Skilled Trades Delivery and Transportation jobs in Washington D.C.
Broaden your search
- Construction and Skilled Trades, Washington D.C. 49
- Construction and Skilled Trades, Delivery and Transportation, United States 7
Refine your search
Function
- Construction and Skilled Trades Remove selection
Location
-
Washington D.C.
Remove selection
Industry
-
Delivery and Transportation
Remove selection
Career Level
Hours
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 5 jobs
-
Route Driver / Service Shred Tech
The Shredding Company is seeking FT drivers. Must be self-motivated and responsible with clean background. Duties include driving a fully automated...
Top job
-
Elevator/Escalator Mechanic Apprentice
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is looking for the most driven, ambitious professionals
Top job
-
Elevator/Escalator Mechanic Apprentice
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is looking for the most driven, ambitious professionals
-
Apprentice, Elevator & Escalator Level 1
This is a series of positions leading to completion of the WMA TA ELES Elevator and Escalator Apprenticeship Program. The term of apprenticeship to b
-
Driver, Construction Equipment Mechanic
CONSTRUCTION Washington Air Compressor Rental Co. seeks a Class “A” CDL Lowboy Driver, a Small Engine & Diesel Construction Equipment Mechanic- bi...
-
Department Safety Coordinator (Bus Maintenance)
This position is responsible for safety project management and developing programs geared toward the elimination of hazards, inspection and evaluatio
-
Plumber AA
This is highly skilled and technical plumbing work. Employee is responsible for performing a variety of complex tasks involving the installation, mai