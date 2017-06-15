Communications Real Estate / Property Management jobs in Washington D.C.

  • Superintendents

    • Clinton, Maryland
    • William H. Metcalfe & Sons, Inc.

    Large residential HVAC Company is seeking Superintendents to manage new construction and custom home projects in the MD, VA & WV areas.

  • Manager, Policy Communications

    • Washington D.C.
    • Competitive compensation, excellent benefits and 401K.
    • National Multifamily Housing Council

    The National Multifamily Housing Council seeks a full-time Manager for Policy Communications to join a growing, dynamic communications team.

