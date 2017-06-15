Communications Nonprofit jobs in Washington D.C.
Board Administrator and Governance Advisor
With minimal oversight, the incumbent is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the ANA Board of Directors and is privy to confidential matters
Director of Office Systems/Facilities Manager
The incumbent identifies requirements, designs and implements policies and procedures, and oversees the maintenance of all systems.
Federal Relations Specialist
Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports...
Senior Database and Web Coordinator
The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is seeking a detail-oriented Senior Database and Web Coordinator to join its communications team.
Global Content Producer - Temporary
An international non-profit seeks a talented storyteller to join their communications team as a Global Content Producer.