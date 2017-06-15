Communications Delivery and Transportation jobs in Washington D.C.
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
-
Communications
Remove selection
Location
-
Washington D.C.
Remove selection
Industry
-
Delivery and Transportation
Remove selection
Career Level
Hours
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 6 jobs
-
Elevator/Escalator Mechanic Apprentice
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is looking for the most driven, ambitious professionals
Top job
-
Route Driver / Service Shred Tech
The Shredding Company is seeking FT drivers. Must be self-motivated and responsible with clean background. Duties include driving a fully automated...
Top job
-
Engineer II - Communications
Coordinates and reviews contractor submitted shop drawings, catalog cuts, samples, and specifications of facilities and systems. Reviews final design
-
Bus Communications Specialist
Maintain two-way radio communications with Metro Bus Service Operations personnel, revenue/non-revenue operation and other radio equipped vehicles. D
-
Mechanic-Communications
Uses precision measuring equipment such as meggers and ohmmeters to test for defective wiring and connections; micrometers to check for excessive wea
-
Police Communications Specialist
This is full time technical and administrative public safety communications work in an emergency communications call center. Incumbent is responsible
-
Manager, Engineering (Communications)
Provides overall direction for the resolution of engineering problems, referred in by other offices in the Authority. Supervises the work of engineer
-
Supervisor, Police Communications
This is first line supervisory work that requires a high level of police communication skills including planning, assigning and evaluating the work o