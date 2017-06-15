Communications jobs in Washington D.C.
Communications
Washington D.C.
Found 25 jobs
Communications Specialist, ZA-1001-2/3 (DE/CR)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Occasional travel may be required for conferences, meetings and events. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expe...
Communications Specialist
Communications Specialist in Washington, DC. Establish & maintain cooperative relationships with community reps & public interest groups; plan & d...
Engineer II - Communications
Coordinates and reviews contractor submitted shop drawings, catalog cuts, samples, and specifications of facilities and systems. Reviews final design
Bus Communications Specialist
Maintain two-way radio communications with Metro Bus Service Operations personnel, revenue/non-revenue operation and other radio equipped vehicles. D
Senior Staff Writer
River Horse Communications, a communications firm specializing in writing and editorial services, is seeking a full-time Senior Staff Writer.
Senior Database and Web Coordinator
The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is seeking a detail-oriented Senior Database and Web Coordinator to join its communications team.
Communications Coordinator
The Washington Post seeks an organized, energetic and detail-oriented Communications Coordinator to provide support to the Public Relations team.Resp
INVESTIGATIVE MEDICAL REPORTER
Investigative Medical Reporter: Investigate, gather information, arrange interview, report and write stories about breaking news development in th...
Executive Director of University Communications
Mechanic-Communications
Uses precision measuring equipment such as meggers and ohmmeters to test for defective wiring and connections; micrometers to check for excessive wea
Global Content Producer - Temporary
An international non-profit seeks a talented storyteller to join their communications team as a Global Content Producer.
Video Editor (8017)
The Video Editor is a role that requires technical audio-video storytelling, motionography expertise and on-set production assistant skills.
Communications Specialist - NAM Office of Communications
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
TRANSPORTATION PLANNING COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST III
The department is seeking a Communications Specialist as part of a team that has the lead responsibility..
Communications-Media Specialist - NAE Program Office
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
Manager, Policy Communications
The National Multifamily Housing Council seeks a full-time Manager for Policy Communications to join a growing, dynamic communications team.
Police Communications Specialist
This is full time technical and administrative public safety communications work in an emergency communications call center. Incumbent is responsible
Manager, Engineering (Communications)
Provides overall direction for the resolution of engineering problems, referred in by other offices in the Authority. Supervises the work of engineer
Supervisor, Police Communications
This is first line supervisory work that requires a high level of police communication skills including planning, assigning and evaluating the work o
Chief Marketing and Communications Officer (m/f)
The company is the premier membership organization focused on women's health. Develop and implement a comprehensive marketing and communications stra