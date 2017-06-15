Automotive Repair and Mechanic Specialty Trades jobs in Washington D.C.
Found 7 jobs
Professional Barbers
Bevans Grooming is looking for a professional barber to join our team in a luxurious environement
Top job
Electrical Apprentice
Electrical Apprentice about the position… Do you love working with your hands? Are you interested in construction and in becoming an electrician? T...
Top job
Power Plant Maintenance Mechanic
The Power Plant Maintenance Mechanic performs scheduled maintenance, inspections, and adjustments for a variety of major pieces of equipment. Reporti
Maintenance Mechanic II, Second Shift Maintenance Operations - Facilities Management
Tour of Duty: Tuesday through Saturday, 2:30 pm - 11:00 pm The Maintenance Mechanic II assures that maintenance work in assigned areas is performed,
Maintenance Mechanic III, Low Voltage Electric - Facilities Management
Tour of Duty: Sunday through Thursday 8:00 am - 4:30 pm The Maintenance Mechanic III affects building occupants and visitors of campus facilities by
Maintenance Mechanic III, Second Shift Maintenance Operations - Facilities Management
Shift: Tuesday through Saturday, 2:30 pm - 11:00 pm The Maintenance Mechanic III affects building occupants and visitors of campus facilities by supp
Maintenance Mechanic III, Preventive Maintenance - Facilities Management
Shift: Tuesday through Saturday, 10:30 pm - 7:00 am The Maintenance Mechanic III affects building occupants and visitors of campus facilities by supp
Maintenance Mechanic III, Preventive Maintenance - Facilities Management
Shift: Tuesday through Saturday, 10:30 pm - 7:00 am The Maintenance Mechanic III affects building occupants and visitors of campus facilities by supp
