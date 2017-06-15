Automotive Repair and Mechanic Automotive jobs in Washington D.C.
Found 14 jobs
-
Automotive Technician/Mechanic
Job Purpose: Work as a member of a team to address customer requests for repair on their vehicles in a timely manner while maintaining quality of...
Top job
-
Professional Automotive Sales Representative
You will be primarily responsible for selling new and used cars, gross and volume standards and meeting CSI goals.
Top job
-
Mechanic-Low Voltage
This is electrical construction, installation, maintenance, and repair work. An employee in this job is responsible for inspecting, installing, adjus
-
Mechanic-Communications
Uses precision measuring equipment such as meggers and ohmmeters to test for defective wiring and connections; micrometers to check for excessive wea
-
Mechanic-Automatic Train Control (ATC)
Job Description Job Title: Mechanic-Automatic Train Control (ATC) Job ID: 180102 Location: MD - Glenmont Rail Facility Full/Part Time: Full-Time Po...
-
Mechanic-High Voltage (HV)
Job Description Job Title: Mechanic-High Voltage (HV) Job ID: 180103 Location: VA - Alexandria Yard Full/Part Time: Full-Time Posting Open-Close 02...
-
Mechanic-High Voltage (HV)
This is entry level maintenance work. Employee in this class is responsible for locating minor malfunctions and performing routine maintenance tasks
-
Mechanic-Automatic Train Control (ATC)
Uses precision measuring equipment such as meggers and ohmmeters to test for defective wiring and connections; micrometers to check for excessive wea
-
General Equip Mechanic D
This is diverse technical industrial mechanical equipment operation and maintenance work. An employee in this class is responsible for operating and
-
Power Plant Maintenance Mechanic
The Power Plant Maintenance Mechanic performs scheduled maintenance, inspections, and adjustments for a variety of major pieces of equipment. Reporti
-
Maintenance Mechanic II, Second Shift Maintenance Operations - Facilities Management
Tour of Duty: Tuesday through Saturday, 2:30 pm - 11:00 pm The Maintenance Mechanic II assures that maintenance work in assigned areas is performed,
-
Maintenance Mechanic III, Low Voltage Electric - Facilities Management
Tour of Duty: Sunday through Thursday 8:00 am - 4:30 pm The Maintenance Mechanic III affects building occupants and visitors of campus facilities by
-
Maintenance Mechanic III, Second Shift Maintenance Operations - Facilities Management
Shift: Tuesday through Saturday, 2:30 pm - 11:00 pm The Maintenance Mechanic III affects building occupants and visitors of campus facilities by supp
-
Maintenance Mechanic III, Preventive Maintenance - Facilities Management
Shift: Tuesday through Saturday, 10:30 pm - 7:00 am The Maintenance Mechanic III affects building occupants and visitors of campus facilities by supp
-
-
